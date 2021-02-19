Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post sales of $317.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outfront Media.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -110.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,256 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 31.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

