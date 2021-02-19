Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce sales of $249.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.27 million and the lowest is $241.80 million. Gentherm reported sales of $230.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $873.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $886.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

A number of analysts recently commented on THRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 53.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $71.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

