Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIG. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.21. 15,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 851.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

