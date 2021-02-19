Analysts Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report sales of $15.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.75 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $96.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $104.88 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

RCUS stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.94. 652,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 119.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 265,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

