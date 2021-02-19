Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.55. 2,408,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,131,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

