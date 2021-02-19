Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $1.71

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.71 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,922,101 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £22.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.90.

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

