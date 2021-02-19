Amon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,811.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Amon has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $7,811.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.82 or 0.00827082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00037501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.81 or 0.04913572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.