AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Trading Down 12.3% on Disappointing Earnings

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) was down 12.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 3,868,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,879,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

