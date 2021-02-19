AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,985,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

