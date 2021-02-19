AMI Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,871,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 745,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $37.77. 79,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.