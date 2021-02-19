Americold Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,221 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,707% compared to the typical volume of 259 call options.
In other news, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.