American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. American Woodmark reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

