American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 51.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $160.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

