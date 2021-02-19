American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 9,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.90 million, a P/E ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in American Software by 32.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

