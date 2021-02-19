American Outdoor Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,836 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,021% compared to the average daily volume of 228 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOUT shares. CL King started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $22.24 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.79.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

