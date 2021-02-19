American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.90 and traded as high as C$3.43. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 109,267 shares trading hands.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$268.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.90.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

