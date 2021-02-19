American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $128.49 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

