American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,326,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 518,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

