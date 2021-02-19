Altimeter Growth (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Trading Down 2.8%

Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 20,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 75,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCUU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

