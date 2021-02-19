Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,203,169.11 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

R. Scapa Declaration Of James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,076,103.79.

ALTR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 246,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,147. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

