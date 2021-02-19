Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,343 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37. The company has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

