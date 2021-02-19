Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,408 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Repligen by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 4,797.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 44,852 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $215.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.23. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

