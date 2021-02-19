Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $336.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

