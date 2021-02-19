Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

