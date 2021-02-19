Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,105.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,886.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,688.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

