Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,105.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,886.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,688.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

