Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.48. 2,643,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,809. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.