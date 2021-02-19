AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AB opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 63,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.