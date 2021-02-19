ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 269,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,265. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $82.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

