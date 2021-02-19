ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 965,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 84.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 35.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ALE stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.