Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $19.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 2,051,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,970. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,496,000 after buying an additional 2,876,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 130.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 512,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

