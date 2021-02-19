All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,155 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,426. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

