All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,208 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 130,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

