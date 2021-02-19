All Sports Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $532,764.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.33 or 0.00844912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00034871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.63 or 0.05010207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017018 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.