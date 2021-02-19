Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.15 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alcanna from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE:CLIQ traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of C$304.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54. Alcanna has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$7.97.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

