Akash Network (AKT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.66 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00006813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $140.14 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.55 or 0.00600368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00085785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00069471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00077466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00402257 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 122,083,145 coins and its circulating supply is 36,912,630 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

Akash Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.