Ajo LP Trims Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 505,782 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 673,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 35.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 16.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

