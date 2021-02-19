Ajo LP Takes $362,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

