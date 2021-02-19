Ajo LP Sells 17,622 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

