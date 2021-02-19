Ajo LP Purchases New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,761 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.