Ajo LP Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,825 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 80,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

