Ajo LP Invests $221,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,445,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,393 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176,948 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of CUBE opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.