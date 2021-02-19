Ajo LP Has $599,000 Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,068 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 209,760 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,867 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,256.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 101,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $160,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.