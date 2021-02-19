Ajo LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,358 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Kraton were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kraton by 192.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of KRA stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $38.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRA. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.