Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €4.15 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.88) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.18) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €4.78 ($5.63) on Thursday. Air France-KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.14.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

