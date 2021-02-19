Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Air Canada stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

