AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $325.98. 70,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,348. The company has a market cap of $309.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

