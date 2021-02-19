AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $786.27. The company had a trading volume of 476,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $821.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

