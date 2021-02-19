AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $332.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,032,666. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

