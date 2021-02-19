Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.46. 14,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,931. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

